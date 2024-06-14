This year bara'at must continue beyond Hajj time worldwide

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to address an extended message to Hajj pilgrims on Saturday on the occasion of commencement of the annual pilgrimage.

The Leader’s website, Khamenei.ir, announced the pending development on Thursday, while publishing excerpts of the message.

“When one contemplates this magnificent gathering and the complex Hajj rituals, they are a source of reassurance and increase the confidence for the Muslims, while being intimidating and a cause of trepidation for enemies,” read the excerpt.

The excerpt went on to point to Bara’at min-al-Mushrikeen, a Qur’anic institution, which is an integral part of each year’s Hajj pilgrimage, and translates into “Renunciation of the Polytheists.”

“This year's bara'at must continue beyond the time and place of Hajj to all Muslim countries and cities worldwide. It must continue beyond just the Hajj pilgrims and be extended to the general populace,” it read.

“Brothers and sisters, bring your thoughts and actions closer and closer to the truths and luminous teachings of Hajj, and bring back to your homes a reformed identity infused with these lofty concepts. This is the valuable, real souvenir of your Hajj journey,” the excerpt concluded, addressing pilgrims.

The full text of the message is to be read out to pilgrims during the Renunciation of the Polytheists’ Ceremony, which is slated to be held in the Arafat desert, southeast of Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.

Hajj pilgrimage is one of the pillars of Islam. It consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Mecca and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

SD