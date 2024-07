The Shahrdari Gorgan basketball team secured the top spot in group B at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Sports Hall by defeating the Hiroshima Dragonflies 94-81 in the third match.

Shahrdari Gorgan had previously won two matches and suffered one defeat in the tournament.

They will now face the second-placed team from Group B in the semi-finals.

The 2024 Basketball Champions League (BCL) Asia is being held in Dubai, UAE, from June 9-15.

AMK/6133781