Shahrdari start BCL Asia campaign on high note

Iran champions Gorgan followed up the stellar performance by handling Korea Basketball League (KBL) champions KCC Egis a 102-79 loss, Tehran Times reported.

It was virtually a wire-to-wire win for Gorgan, even though KCC put an effort to keep the deficit within striking distance. Gorgan built their lead with a 14-2 run in the second quarter and continued to build on to the cushion.

Gorgan forced 20 turnovers out of KCC Egis (including 8 during their second quarter run), making it easy to control momentum of the game for the Iranian squad.

Both sides came into the game with a lot of uncertainty as they both featured players who had only recently joined the team.

That did not seem to matter much for Gorgan's Joseph Young (33 points, 13-20 shooting, 4 steals) - who was actually an opponent at the recent West Asia Super League (WASL) Final 8 with Kuwait Club - or Johnathan Hamilton (16 points).

KCC's newer recruits, Alfonzo McKinnie and Deon Thompson, combined for 24 points and the team were led by KBL Finals MVP Heo Ung who scored 18 points.

MNA