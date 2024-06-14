Gorgan fail to advance to BCL Asia 2024 Final

Sina Vahedi started the game on a tear, scoring 11 of Gorgan's first 14 points, and finished the game with 24 points. However, it was unfortunate that he could not get the last two points in regulation that would have kept his team's hopes alive, Tehran Times reported.

Arsalan Kazemi had 5 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists in an impressive all-around game before fouling out down the final stretch.

For Shabab Al Ahli, Pointer came to life in the final quarter to finish with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists - but the most important statistic being that final block to seal the game. Qais Omar Alshabebi led the team in scoring with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

MNA