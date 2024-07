Police said they have a suspect in custody. They said there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing, ABC News reported.

Police said in a news release that they found the victims around 2:45 a.m. while responding to a call about a disturbance, the Argus Leader reported.

The injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not release any additional details.

SD/PR