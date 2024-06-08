1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at California birthday party

The incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. near Mayo Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard, ABC 7 reported.

According to the Compton Fire Department, a man was found dead on the scene. Another man and three women were rushed to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting but witnesses on the scene told Eyewitness News the shooting happened at a birthday pool party that was being held in the backyard of a home nearby. People scattered from the scene and ran throughout the neighborhood in their bathing suits, leaving their possessions behind at the party.

Compton College is in the immediate area but the campus was not directly linked to the shooting. The school was holding its commencement Friday at an off-campus location in Carson.

There's also no information yet on a suspect(s).

