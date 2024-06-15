  1. World
1 Dead, 4 hospitalized following Fort Lauderdale shooting

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Fort Lauderdale police said a man had died and 4 others remained hospitalized following what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Friday evening.

Authorities said officers responded to the 2300 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 7 p.m. about a shooting and when they got there, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, CBS News reported.

All victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators said all victims were adult males. They said one was pronounced dead at the hospital, one was in critical condition, and the other three were in stable condition and expected to survive.

