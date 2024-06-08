Exports through Shahid Rajaei port hit a new record high

Deputy head of the Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration, Rouhollah Shaholia said on Saturday that, "A floating pier for the exports of 81,000 tons of bulk mineral materials has been docked at Berth number 32 of Shahid Rajaei Port in order to speed up operations and reduce costs."

He said that the ship should be loaded more than the usual volume and leave the dock within the next week.

"In the near future, along with the operational plan and the possibility of loading with a conveyor belt, at least three ship loaders will also be added to the mineral loading equipment in this large commercial port," the economic official added.

"With this new equipment, it will be possible to break the record of mineral exports in Iran's largest commercial port," he continued.

"This action is carried out in order to increase the productivity of the docks and the revenues from exporting minerals, which are not usually expensive," he added.

MNA/6129995