Over 54m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Hormozgan ports

The Director General of the Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province, Hossein Abbasnejad, said on Monday that a total of 54,798,231 tons of various oil and non-oil commodities were loaded or unloaded at the provincial ports in the first six months.

Of this amount, 37,590,781 tons were non-oil goods, he added.

He highlighted that 42,279,027 tons were loaded or unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port during the mentioned period.

Out of the total displacement of non-oil goods, 19,828,425 tons were exported to other countries, he added.

Among the ports of Hormozgan province, Shahid Rajaee Port accounted for 17,175,943 tons of non-oil exports, he noted.

Referring to the export of 5,397,960 tons of oil products from the ports of Hormozgan, he mentioned that Shahid Rajaee Port alone exported 4,733,332 tons.

Shahid Rajaee Port is one of the ports of Bandar Abbas in southern Hormozgan Province and lies on the north shores of the Strait of Hormuz.

