Iran quarterly export of fresh fruits to India doubles yr/yr

In this period, Iran’s import of rice from India registered a 20 percent decline compared to the same period last year while Iran’s export of fresh fruits to India increased twofold.

The ministry put the total value of the trade exchanges between Iran and India in the first three months of 2024 at $520 million, showing a two percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The value of the trade exchanges between Iran and India in the first three months of 2023 stood at over $510 million.

India exported $356 million of products to Iran from January to March 2024, showing an 11 percent hike.

India had exported $322 million of products to Iran from January to March 2023.

According to the report, India imported $164 million of products from Iran from January to March 2024, showing a 12 percent decline.

The ministry added that India exported $161 million of rice to Iran in the first three months of 2024 (January to March), showing a 20 percent decline.

India exported $202 million of rice to Iran from January to March 2023, the report added.

AMK/TT