Iran, Kyrgyzstan agree on MoU for port development

Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and the National Investments Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic approved an MoU for port development during an online meeting, Director General of Transit, Logistics and Agreements of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Kazem Salehi said.

In the virtual meeting, the two sides reviewed and approved the contents of the MoU regarding the participation of Kyrgyzstan's private sector in the southern ports of Iran.

The draft of the aforementioned MoU will be signed by the parties during the visit of Kyrgyzstan's delegation to Tehran shortly, Salehi added.

With signing this MoU, the two countries will participate in the establishment of joint logistics centers in Iran's port hinterland. So, the trade relations between two countries will increase subsequently.

Salehi said that facilitation and promotion of regional transit through multi-modal transport is necessary and the PMO welcomes presence of neighboring countries, especially Central Asian countries, in the infrastructure projects of Iran's ports.

The National Investments Agency is a governmental agency in Kyrgyzstan for promoting foreign investments and assisting international companies in finding business opportunities.

Following three strategic missions of Iran's PMO in 2024 i.e., "sea-based economy", "transit", and "logistics management", the PMO inaugurated 27 projects last month in six provinces of Iran amounting to 59,531 billion IRR while starting 23 more projects with 569,909 billion IRR public and private investments in five Provinces.

MNA/MRUD