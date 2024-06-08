Russia says 22 civilians killed by Ukrainian shelling

Saldo said that at the time of the attack, there were a significant number of customers and staff inside the store, according to a TASS report.

"The first (strike) was delivered by a guided French aerial bomb, and the second by a well-known American HIMARS projectile," Saldo was quoted as saying in the report.

"After the first arrival, people from neighboring houses ran out to help the victims; after a short period of time, a HIMARS missile arrived. Among the dead were two children," Saldo added.

