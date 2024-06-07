  1. Politics
Jun 7, 2024, 9:25 AM

Tehran to host regional meeting on Afghanistan

Tehran to host regional meeting on Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – The meeting of the regional contact group for Afghanistan with the presence of the special envoys of the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, Russia and Pakistan will be held in Tehran on Saturday.

Rasul Mousavi, Director General of South Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, wrote in a message on the X that Tehran will host the meeting of the regional contact group for Afghanistan on Saturday, June 8.

He further added that the consultation of the special representatives of Iran, Pakistan, China and Russia is on the agenda.

"Tehran meeting will be a message of peace, stability and development for Afghanistan and the region in the light of regional cooperation and integration," he added.

MP/IRN

News ID 216175

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News