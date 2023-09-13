E3 issues anti-Iranian statement on sidelines of IAEA meeting

These three countries have claimed in their joint statement, that Iran has not shown its will nor determination to implement the clarifying obligations contained in the joint statement of Iran and the IAEA which was published and reached in March.

France, Britain, and Germany, the European trio, have asked Iran to immediately comply with its commitments in accordance with the joint statement and past dialogues with the IAEA, and furthermore, Iran must allow the re-installation of equipment that the agency deems necessary.

While this statement has criticized Iran by claiming Iran's actions are in “violation of JCPOA obligations”, the US with its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, which was accompanied by the non-compliance of other parties, including the Europeans, to their commitments regarding the nuclear deal, are the main culprit of the current situation.

Since last year, Iran has repeatedly expressed its desire to continue nuclear negotiations and its cooperation with the IAEA, and even the officials of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization had meetings with the Director General of the IAEA and his deputy.

