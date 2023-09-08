Iran advances its nuclear program regardless of pressures

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks in response to the recent statement of the Council of Ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) on Friday, stressing that referring to the trio island of Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the PGCC statement lacks any political and legal value.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly emphasized its territorial integrity and asserted its sovereignty over the Iranian islands based on the accepted principles and rules of international law, he said.

Regarding the exploitation of shared resources in the Persian Gulf, he added that Iran, based on its bilateral negotiations with the Kuwaiti government and its track record in negotiations, has always emphasized friendly and constructive cooperation in the energy sector, including in the Persian Gulf region.

"Undoubtedly, behavior based on considering common interests and benefits can provide suitable grounds for regional cooperation", he noted.

According to Kan'ani, countries in the Persian Gulf region should utilize the resources of the seabed of the Persian Gulf based on goodwill and historical rights, in line with the common interests of nations.

Regarding the claims related to Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he emphasized that Iran continues to advance its peaceful nuclear program and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in accordance with its rights and obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in a constructive manner.

He added that Iran is not influenced by political and propaganda interventions and pressures.

Kan'ani urged Iran's neighbors to refrain from making unrealistic claims and adopt a realistic approach instead, adding that this will lay a suitable ground for the enhancement and deepening of regional relations.

