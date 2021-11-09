London Short FilmFest. to host Iranian "The Sea"

The Sea” written and directed by Sahra Ramezanian and produced by Ilia Shams and Mohammad Kazem Shiran will take part at the London Short Film Festival in the UK.

“A few friends are planning to travel to the north of the country and are preparing for this trip, but ...”, reads the synopsis of The Se.

Farzaneh Salahshour, Farzad Alavi, Pouya Haghighi, Sahra Ramezanian are the cast members of this short film.

The 19th London Short Film Festival will be held between 14th-23rd January 2022.

LSFF exists to spotlight a multiplicity of filmmakers, visual artists, and creatives, across intersections and with a commitment to peripheral voices.

