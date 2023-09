Gas leakage in the second and third phases of the South Pars Refinery in Asaluyeh left one dead due to suffocation.

Two others were also injured due to inhalation of gas.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, while the employees were conducting repairs at one of the units.

The South Pars field is the world's largest natural gas field, located in the Persian Gulf.

