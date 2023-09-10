At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2023, 9:15 AM

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – At least six explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours of Sunday.

"At least six blasts came within the period of 40 minutes. Sounds of air defense systems in operation are heard in the northern districts of the city," the eyewitnesses told TASS.

At present, an air raid warning is in place in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and a number of other regions.

Kyiv city authorities said on Telegram that the capital’s air defenses were working.

"Kyiv Region! Targets have been detected in the airspace, and air defenses are engaging them," the report says.

Earlier on Sunday, explosions were reported in the regions of Sumy and Chernigov.

Currently, the country’s regions of Zhitomir, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkassy, Sumy, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kirovograd, as well as Kyiv-controlled territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporizhzhia Region are in the red zone, according to the country's official air raid alert portal.

