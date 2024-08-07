Ukrainian drone attacks ambulance in Russia’s Kursk Region

"Ukrainian Nazis hit an ambulance near Sudzha with a drone. Its driver and a paramedic were killed, a doctor was wounded," TASS reported, citing Smirnov's remarks on his Telegram channel.

"Our medics are real heroes while the terrorists who strike ambulances will be justly punished. My sincerest condolences to the friends and families of the deceased," he added.

The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as Crimea have been frequently subjected to Ukrainian drone attacks.

