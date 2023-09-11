  1. Politics
German FM Berbock makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to Kyiv Monday, promising unwavering support for Ukraine and praising its progress on the path towards EU membership.

"With enormous courage and determination, Ukraine is also defending the freedom of all of us," Baerbock said in a statement released by the foreign ministry upon her arrival.

And Ukraine can "count on us" in return, Baerbock added, Barrons reported.

Germany will not let up in its efforts to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia economically, militarily, and in the humanitarian sphere, Baerbock said.

It was Baerbock's fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022.

Ukraine's bid for European Union membership is expected to be among the topics of discussion with Ukrainian officials during this trip.

Ukraine received EU candidacy status a year ago and is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.

