Saudi delegation to attend environmental conference in Iran

The announcement was made by Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia through a Saturday post on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“Following normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, a Saudi delegation set off for [the Iranian capital city of] Tehran today, Saturday," September 9, “to take part in the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms,” the embassy said.

It added that an Iranian delegation from the country’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts will also travel to Riyadh on Sunday to take part in the 45th meeting of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s World Heritage Committee.

The International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms was inaugurated in Tehran on Saturday and will wrap up on Sunday.

Addressing the conference earlier on Saturday, Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope that the event will provide the necessary ground “for common thinking and common planning on the important issue of environmental protection.”

