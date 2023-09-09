TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms kicked off in the Tehran summit hall on Saturday with the presence of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The international conference on sand and dust storms is taking place in Tehran on September 9-10 with the participation of representatives from 50 countries and 15 international organizations, as well as a vast number of experts, university professors, and members of executive, research, and educational institutions.