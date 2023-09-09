Developed countries harming environment: Raeisi

Raeisi made the remarks at the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms (SDSs) which kicked off in Tehran on Saturday.

The conference is being chaired by the Head of Iran's Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh, with the presence of President Ebrahim Raeisi as well as representatives from 50 countries and 15 international institutions.

Raeisi said that undoubtedly, one of the causes of the spread of dust is the incorrect, and unfair use of water resources.

He also added that developed countries only consider themselves and their interests and industrial development, and they are threatening the sea, land, water, and soil with their actions, and this is the oppression that threatens mankind.

International organizations have taken measures that should be appreciated, he said, criticizing the negligence of the arrogant powers toward the international resolutions.

Developed countries are harming the environment, he said, adding that they are only thinking about their own industrial and military development.

There must be a guarantee of implementation for environmental resolutions, he further continued.

This item is being updated...

RHM/FNA14020618000150