Countries welcome Iran-proposed fund to tackle dust storms

The secretary of the national task force for fighting dust storms Ali Mohammad Tahmasebi Beirgani said, "During the past two days of the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, the representatives of 50 countries emphasized mobilizing the financial resources of the countries to protect the environment and creating an international fund."

Addressing the two-day conference which wrapped on Sunday in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday called on countries in the region to create "a fund" to pursue common solutions.

"Since yesterday, during the speeches delivered by the representatives of different countries, the issue of mobilizing the financial resources of the countries for the protection of the environment has been emphasized, and there were also many speeches about the necessity of using shared experiences," Beirgani added.

He, who is also the advisor to the head of the Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh further said, "All the participants in this meeting acknowledged that no government can deal with climate change and dust and sand storms on their own, so international cooperation should definitely be taken more seriously."

Tahmasebi Beirgani pointed out, "In these two days, the support for international funds and joint action was emphasized. It is also necessary for countries to benefit from early alert systems. Of course, some countries have benefited from this equipment, but some countries do not have these systems yet."

KI/ISN1402061912034