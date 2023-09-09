G20 acknowledges differences of views on Ukraine

"We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, micro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs. There were different views and assessments of the situation," the document reads.

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability," the declaration adds.

"We ... welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine," it reads.

G20 leaders have called for full implementation of the grain deal to ensure unimpeded deliveries of food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine, TASS reported.

"We appreciate the efforts of Turkey and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements consisting of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food and Fertilizers to the World Markets and the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports (Black Sea Initiative), and call for their full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine," the document reads.

