India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

The ceremony took place at the final session of the summit in New Delhi. Indian Prime Minister Modi handed over the gavel of the presidency to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva amid applause from other summit participants.

The G20 summit in New Delhi is coming to an end on Sunday. India has held dozens of ministerial meetings in the run-up to the summit; at the meeting itself, the leaders managed to agree on a joint declaration, despite differences on a number of issues, primarily on the Ukrainian conflict. Several more G20 events will take place in India before the end of the year.

MNA/PR