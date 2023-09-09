Iran, Qatar stress increasing coop. in combating dust storms

Ali Salajegheh and Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani met and held talks on the sideline of the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms (SDSs) which kicked off in Tehran on Saturday.

The two sides discussed the reduction of pollution in the Persian Gulf, especially oil pollution.

They also exchanged views on the transfer of experiences, knowledge, and increasing cooperation in dealing with dust storms.

The conference which is being chaired by the Head of Iran's Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh kicked off on Saturday in the presence of President Ebrahim Raeisi and the participation of representatives from 50 countries and 15 international institutions.

