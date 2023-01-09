  1. Iran
Jan 9, 2023, 3:35 PM

Iran, UAE to develop ties on environment

Iran, UAE to develop ties on environment

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Arab Emirates are to further bolster the bilateral relations in the field of environment.

The chief of Iran's Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh held a meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Tehran Saif Mohamed Obaid Al-Zaabi.

The Iranian official called for managing the regional challenges in the environment via collective cooperation of the regional states.

Iran and the UAE have many commonalities, Salajegheh said, adding that the common foes are seeking to disrupt the fraternity between the two countries.

Commenting on recent dust storms, he said that the phenomenon has caused a problem for the regional residents but the incident could be managed through regional cooperation.

The Emirati envoy, for his part, invited the Iranian official to pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

AMK/5677222

News Code 195914

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News