VIDEO: Intl. conference on dust storms

Iran's Department of Environment headed by Ali Salajegheh has organized the two-day conference which is underway until Sunday at Iran International Conference Center in the north of Tehran.
MNA
TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian capital of Tehran is hosting an "international conference on combating sand and dust storms" attended by dozens of representatives from different countries.
