Iran to hold conference on dust, sand storms

Head of Iran’s Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh said that the United Nations introduced Iran as the host of a summit on combating dust storms.

The decision has been made due to the Islamic Republic of Iran's successful experience in combating dust stroms, he further noted.

A delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to travel to Iraq in late February or March, he pointed out.

The delegation is going to discuss the problems of dust storms and make decisions on the origin of the challenge, he added.

Reportedly, the environmental authorities of Iran and Iraq have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly fight dust storms.

TM/IRIB3760242