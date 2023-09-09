Iran enjoy superior air defense capabilities in region

"Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Air Defense Force possesses the most advanced and well-equipped systems, and it is an undeniable fact that our armed forces possess superior air defense capabilities in the region, and our enemies are well aware of this," Admiral Tangsiri highlighted.

He described Iran's defensive strength and deterrence as a result of unity and cohesion among the armed forces under the leadership and guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, saying, "This unity and solidarity among the armed forces led to the satisfaction of the esteemed Leadership and the admiration of the great Iranian nation."

"Thanks to the high aspirations and confidence in the capabilities of our young people and domestic scientists, we have moved beyond the limits of slogans and entered the arena of action and experience, transforming into a significant power in the region and the world," Tangsiri added.

In late August, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force, underscored Iran's proficiency in detecting, tracking, intercepting, and destroying any generation of aerial targets.

He stated that domestically-manufactured missile defense systems and radars have established Iran as a reliable air defense power globally and in the region.

Iran recently unveiled the domestically-produced air defense system named 'Tactical Sayyad,' capable of detecting 24 targets at a range of 180 kilometers and engaging 12 targets simultaneously.

In 2018, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized the critical role of the air defense base within the Armed Forces, positioning it at the frontline against Iran's adversaries.

He stressed the need to accelerate the base's capabilities and the development of the Air Forces' personnel.

