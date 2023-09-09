Tehran derby likely to be held in Doha: report

The Iranian media reports suggest that the football federation’s officials have decided to hold the match in the Persian Gulf country.

The local media have reported that the clubs will earn from TV broadcasting rights.

The referee will be Iranian and the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used in the Qatari stadiums.

Persepolis are second in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), two points behind leaders Sepahan.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 101 times in the Tehran derby. Persepolis have won 27 matches, while Esteghlal emerged victorious 26 times and 48 matches ended in a draw.

MNA/TT