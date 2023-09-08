Tehran derby to be held in Tehran: Federation head

The Iranian media at first speculated that the football federation’s officials have decided to hold the match in the Persian Gulf country.

The local media had reported that the clubs will earn from TV broadcasting rights.

The referee will be Iranian and video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used in the Qatari stadiums, accoridng to media speculations.

Persepolis are second in the in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), two points behind leaders Sepahan.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 101 times in Tehran derby. Persepolis have won 27 matches, while Esteghlal emerged victorious 26 times and 48 matches ended in draw.

Later, the head of the Iranian Football Federation dismissed the reports as media speculations, saying that "Derby will be held at Azadi Stadium."

