  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2023, 3:45 PM

Raeisi:

Iran, Saudi Arabia influential countries of Islamic world

Iran, Saudi Arabia influential countries of Islamic world

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Stressing the need for the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Riadh, the Iranian President dubbed the two countries as influential states in the region and the Islamic world.

In a meeting with Iran's newly-appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati before departing for Saudi Arabia, Ebrahim Raeisi called for using the existing capabilities for the development of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The increase of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in bilateral and multilateral dimensions will raise the position of the countries of the region in the regional and global equations and limit the ground for foreign interventions, Raeisi cited.

Back in March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to a Chinese-brokered deal to revive relations after years of tensions.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Saudi Arabia, where he held “frank and fruitful” talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

MP/5878913

News Code 205616

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News