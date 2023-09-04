Iran, Saudi Arabia influential countries of Islamic world

In a meeting with Iran's newly-appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati before departing for Saudi Arabia, Ebrahim Raeisi called for using the existing capabilities for the development of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The increase of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in bilateral and multilateral dimensions will raise the position of the countries of the region in the regional and global equations and limit the ground for foreign interventions, Raeisi cited.

Back in March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to a Chinese-brokered deal to revive relations after years of tensions.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Saudi Arabia, where he held “frank and fruitful” talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

MP/5878913