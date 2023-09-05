Russian forces intercept 21 HIMARS, Uragan rockets

"Air defense systems intercepted 21 HIMARS and Uragan rockets," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, thirty-three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were jammed and destroyed by electronic warfare means near the settlements of Topolevka, Zaliman, and Krasnorechenskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoye, Petrovskoye, Semigorye, and Veseloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kharkovo, Romanovskoye, Mirnoye, and Ocheretovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region, and Golaya Pristan and Novaya Mayachka in the Kherson Region, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, as many as 467 planes, 248 helicopters, 6,409 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 air defense systems, 11,653 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,148 multiple rocket launch systems, 6,230 artillery systems and mortars, and 12,715 special military cars have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.

MP/PR