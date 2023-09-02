Russia intercepts two HIMARS missiles, 25 Ukrainian drones

"Air defense systems intercepted two HIMARS rockets and a HARM anti-radar missile made in the United States. In addition, twenty-five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in a single day," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that 466 aircraft, 247 helicopters, 6,318 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 anti-aircraft missile systems, 11,607 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, and 6,182 field guns and mortars, as well as a total of 12,620 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation, TASS reported.

The Russian Armed Forces also hit two command and observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as an enemy communications center in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed a field ammunition warehouse of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region. "A field ammunition warehouse of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed near the village of Tyaginka in the Kherson region, and an unmanned aerial vehicle command post was hit near the village of Otradokamenka in the Kherson region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

