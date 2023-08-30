Moscow reacts to Ukraine drone attacks on Russia

Ukraine’s attempts to attack Russian territory using drones overnight on Wednesday demonstrate the "sheer futility" of the situation the Ukrainian authorities find themselves in and the death throes of the Kyiv regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

In the early morning hours of August 30, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were deployed in several attempted attacks on a number of Russian regions. In Crimea, seaborne drones were used in an attempted attack on Sevastopol harbor.

An airport in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov not far from the border with Estonia was also attacked by drones, Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early on Wednesday.

"Obviously, these are the death throes of the Kyiv regime; mindless hatred, malice and the lack of any prospects for their own development have engendered this type of terrorist activity. [They have] simply run out of options; [it is a display of] sheer futility," TASS quoted her as saying.

MP/PR