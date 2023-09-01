  1. Politics
Tehran condemns terrorist attack in NW Pakistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 01(MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the Thursday terrorist attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which led to the death and injury of 26 Pakistani troops.

Offering condolences to the Pakistani government and Army, the senior Iranian diplomat wished speedy recovery for those who were injured in the incident.

Nine soldiers were killed and 17 others were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday after a motorcycle suicide bomber exploded while targeting a military convoy.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

Dozens of security personnel have been killed in fighting and suicide bombings by terrorists in Pakistan, in recent months.

