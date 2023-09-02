  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2023, 12:30 PM

Pakistan calls for strengthening security ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar has called for the strengthening of security relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri.

During the meeting, the Pakistani official stressed the need for strengthening and deepening the economic and security relations between Islamabad and Tehran.

Not only does the recent inauguration of the Mand-Pishin border market contribute to the economic prosperity of the border areas but also shows the commitment of Iran and Pakistan to improve the situation of their nations, he added.

Amiri, for his part, said that Iran is willing to follow the existing positive track of expanding economic, security, and energy relations with Pakistan.

