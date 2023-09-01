26 Pakistan military forces killed, injured in suicide attack

A motorcycle suicide bomber exploded while targeting a military convoy in the general area of Jani Khel in Bannu District in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan on Thursday.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

Dozens of security personnel have been killed in fighting and suicide bombings by terrorists in Pakistan, in recent months.

At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in late July.

