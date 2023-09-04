General Bagheri condemns deadly attack on Pakistani troops

General Bagheri made the remarks in a message to the chief of Pakistan's army Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir.

"I condemn the recent terrorist attack by a suicide bomber that resulted in the death and injury of a group of Pakistani soldiers," he wrote.

Offering condolences to families of the attacks' victims, General Bagheri wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Nine soldiers were killed and 17 others were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday after a motorcycle suicide bomber exploded while targeting a military convoy.

Dozens of security personnel have been killed in fighting and suicide bombings by terrorists in Pakistan, in recent months.

