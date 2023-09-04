  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2023, 4:30 PM

General Bagheri condemns deadly attack on Pakistani troops

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri offered condolences to the Pakistani army over the recent deadly terrorist attack and condemned the incident.

General Bagheri made the remarks in a message to the chief of Pakistan's army Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir.

"I condemn the recent terrorist attack by a suicide bomber that resulted in the death and injury of a group of Pakistani soldiers," he wrote.

Offering condolences to families of the attacks' victims, General Bagheri wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Nine soldiers were killed and 17 others were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday after a motorcycle suicide bomber exploded while targeting a military convoy.

Dozens of security personnel have been killed in fighting and suicide bombings by terrorists in Pakistan, in recent months.

