TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The Iranain Army commemorated the National Doctors' Day in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday with the participation of its chief commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and some other senior commanders.

The Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari also attended the ceremony.

The ceremony was mainly attended by health workers who work for the Army in military hospitals.