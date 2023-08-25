  1. Politics
Iran Army stages large-scale electronic warfare drills

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iran's Army has staged large-scale electronic warfare drills codenamed "the Shield of the Guardians of Jurisprudence" in central areas of the country.

Various divisions of the Iranian Army launched a large-scale and joint military exercise involving electronic warfare units and featuring the country’s domestically designed and manufactured radars, drones, micro aerial vehicles (MAVs), and other military equipment on Friday.

Units from the Army’s Ground Force, Air Force, Navy, and Air Defense participated in the joint aerial maneuver, codenamed Separ-e Hafezan-e Velayat 1402 (The Shield of the Guardians of Jurisprudence 1402), whose headquarters were located in the central areas of the country.

According to Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the drill features different types of homegrown electronic warfare systems, radars, drones, cyber and aerospace systems, manned and unmanned fighter jets, micro aerial vehicles as well as fixed, mobile, ground- and air-based systems related to electronic warfare.

