Fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara kills at least 183, UN says

More than 1,000 people have been arrested nationwide, many of them reported to be young people of ethnic Amhara origin, under a state of emergency the government decreed to respond to the violence, Reuters reported citing the UN statement on Tuesday.

Government forces reclaimed major towns and cities across the region earlier this month after initially being chased out by the militiamen, but the conflict has ground on.

"With federal forces reasserting their presence in certain towns and Fano militias reportedly retreating into rural areas, we call on all actors to stop killings, other violations, and abuses," the UN statement added.

AMK/PR