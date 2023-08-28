  1. World
Torrential rain in Tajikistan leaves 13 dead: report

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Thirteen people died in a natural disaster due to heavy rains in Tajikistan's Vahdat city and Rudaki district on Sunday, news media reported.

“Because of the heavy rains, a natural catastrophe happened yesterday and caused the deaths of 13 people, including 11 in Vahdat and two in Rudaki district,” the office of President Emomali Rahmon said in a brief statement cited by Channelstv.

Risks of further landslides “remain high”, the ministry spokeswoman said.

Tajikistan, the poorest of ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia, is vulnerable to natural catastrophes.

In February, dozens of avalanches as well as landslides and rockfalls struck Upper Badakhshan, an autonomous region in the south bordering Afghanistan, China and Kyrgyzstan that is surrounded by the Pamir Mountains.

