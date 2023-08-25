Russian downs 42 drones, S-200 system over Crimea

"The Kyiv regime's attempt to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted this night. A total of 42 UAVs were detected by air defense systems," the ministry said, Sputnik reported.

"Nine UAVs were destroyed, 33 were suppressed by electronic warfare systems and crashed without reaching the target over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," it said.

Earlier, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, issued a statement detailing that several unmanned UAVs had been destroyed over the sea in the vicinity of Cape Chersonese

At the time, he noted that no damages to civilian infrastructure had been detected. "The city is quiet now. But all forces and services are in a state of combat readiness," he added.

The developments came not long after the Russian Defense Ministry had previously confirmed air defenses had shot down a modified Ukrainian missile of an S-200 air defense system over Russia's Kaluga region.

"This night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks on civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation with a missile of a modified missile of an S-200 air defense complex has been foiled," the ministry said in a statement.

RHM/PR