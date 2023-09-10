President of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan arrives in Tehran

Media outlets affiliated with the PUK reported that Talabani is scheduled to hold several "important" meetings with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his visit, Shafaq News reported.

Recently, Qasim al-Araji, the national security adviser of Iraq, said in a speech that Baghdad is making a lot of efforts to implement the provisions of the security agreement with Iran.

"We emphasize our desire to strengthen relations between the two neighboring countries in a way that benefits the nation and the country and strengthens stability and security in the region," al-Araji added.

Almutalee website recently reported that Tehran, Baghdad and Erbil signed a tripartite agreement to expel separatist Kurdish terrorist elements from the Kurdistan region of Iraq to the western regions of the country.

SKH/ISN1402061911753;PR