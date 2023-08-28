Iraqi Army pounds ISIL hideouts in Saladin

The Iraqi Army attacked the terrorists' hideouts with F-16 fighter jets based on exact intelligence information.

In recent months, the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group have tried to continue terrorist activities in remote areas and deserts of Iraq.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.

MP/5873101