Four Zionist regime's soldiers injured in Palestinian bombing

Local Palestinian media as well as the occupying Israeli regime media said on Thursday that four Israeli soldiers were wounded while operating inside the West Bank city of Nablus late Wednesday night, after being targeted by a large explosive device detonated by Palestinian resistance fighters, the regime military said and footage showed.

Videos and images circulated by Palestinian media outlets showed a large column of smoke rising after the blast, which came as troops were in the area.

The Israel military said an officer and three soldiers were wounded as they walked past the explosive device when it was set off. The officer and two of the soldiers were listed in good condition, and the third soldier was listed in moderate condition, the regime military said, according to Times of Israel. All four were taken to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

A local wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its members detonated a roadside bomb near Zionist forces as they entered the city.

The usurping regime's media claimed that Israeli troops were operating in Nablus to secure the entry of Jewish worshipers to the Joseph’s Tomb shrine in the West Bank city.

MNA