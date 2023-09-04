  1. Sports
Sep 4, 2023, 3:00 PM

Chinese Taipei down Iran at Asian Table Tennis C’ships

Chinese Taipei down Iran at Asian Table Tennis C’ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian men’s team has lost to Chinese Taipei at the 26th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Iranian team is comprised of Nima Alamian, Noshad Alamian, and Amir-Hossein Hodaei in the sporting event.

In the quarter-final, Chinese Taipei dashed Iranian players’ hope of winning a medal at Asian Table Tennis C’ships for the first time in history.

Chinese Taipei edge passed Iran 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals.

Iran’s national squad will compete with Singapore to stand in 5 to 8 places in the tournament.

The 26th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships is underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea from September 3-11.

AMK/3964622

News Code 205597

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News