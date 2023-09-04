Chinese Taipei down Iran at Asian Table Tennis C’ships

The Iranian team is comprised of Nima Alamian, Noshad Alamian, and Amir-Hossein Hodaei in the sporting event.

In the quarter-final, Chinese Taipei dashed Iranian players’ hope of winning a medal at Asian Table Tennis C’ships for the first time in history.

Chinese Taipei edge passed Iran 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals.

Iran’s national squad will compete with Singapore to stand in 5 to 8 places in the tournament.

The 26th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships is underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea from September 3-11.

AMK/3964622